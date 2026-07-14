Karnataka to set up India’s first govt-driven AI University: CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that Karnataka will establish India’s first government-driven Artificial Intelligence University, reaffirming the state’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for responsible AI innovation.

The Chief Minister also announced the creation of an AI Hub that will function as an incubation centre for research and development, bringing together startups, companies, academic institutions and innovators to accelerate AI-driven solutions.

Making the announcements while inaugurating Google I/O Connect India 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Shivakumar said the proposed AI University would play a pivotal role in developing world-class AI talent, promoting advanced research and fostering collaboration between academia, industry and government.

Addressing technology leaders, entrepreneurs, developers, researchers and policymakers from India and abroad, Shivakumar described Artificial Intelligence as the defining technological revolution of the present generation, comparable to the transformative impact of the steam engine, electricity, the Internet and mobile technology.

“Karnataka’s vision is to build one of the world’s leading centres for responsible Artificial Intelligence. Bengaluru is not just India’s technology capital but one of the world’s most vibrant innovation ecosystems,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s technological strengths, the Chief Minister said Karnataka contributes nearly 40 per cent of India’s software exports, while Bengaluru is home to more than 17,000 startups and thousands of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) developing products for global markets.

He said the government’s goal is to make Karnataka an AI-native state by integrating AI into governance and public service delivery. AI, he said, should help teachers improve learning outcomes, enable doctors to diagnose diseases earlier, provide farmers with better advisory services, deliver faster and more citizen-centric government services, and empower small businesses to compete more effectively.

Shivakumar also emphasised the need to strengthen Karnataka’s digital infrastructure by expanding data centres, hyperscale computing facilities and research ecosystems to support AI innovation and next-generation digital services.

Praising Google for its long-standing partnership with Karnataka, he noted that the company has made Bengaluru one of its most significant global centres for engineering, research and innovation.

He also acknowledged the impact of Google’s products, including Search, Android, YouTube, Maps, Chrome, Gmail and Google Pay, in transforming how Indians access information, conduct business and interact with government services.

Inviting Google to deepen its engagement with Karnataka, the Chief Minister proposed collaboration in developing AI solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture and governance, supporting startups, expanding learning opportunities for students and positioning Karnataka as a global laboratory for responsible AI.

Concluding his address, Shivakumar urged developers to “build boldly”, entrepreneurs to “dream big”, researchers to continue innovating and students to embrace lifelong learning, saying Karnataka would continue shaping the future of technology while ensuring AI remains innovative, inclusive and trusted.



