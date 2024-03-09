First Cargo of ONGC’s Crude Oil 98/2 reaches MRPL

Mangaluru: The first Cargo of ONGC’s newly explored Crude Oil was received at Mangalore on 9.2.2024 in a glittering event held at MRPL. This new Crude Oil, named KG 98/2, was brought to Mangalore by a ship named Swarna Sindhu, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 2.3.2024. This sweet (low sulphur) indigenous Crude is poised to be transformed into various fuels and petrochemicals at MRPL, Mangalore, contributing impactfully to the Athmanirbhar Bharath mission of the Government of India.

KG 98/2 is ONGC’s newly explored Crude oil on the Krishna Godavari Bhasin. This exploration resulted from an investment of Rs 30,000 Crore by ONGC in deep and ultra-deep field explorations fraught with natural and technical challenges. At its peak, this production is expected to reach 45,000 BOPD per day of crude oil and 10 million SCM per day of Natural Gas.

Speaking on the Occasion, Shri M. Shyamprasad Kamth MD MRPL said that this Crude Oil production results from ONGC Group’s commitment and technical capabilities to contribute to the nation’s energy self-dependence. He informed us that this crude oil would amount to a 7% increase in India’s crude oil and natural gas production potential at its peak.

Shri Sanjay Varma, Director of Refinery, gave an Overview of the event’s significance on India’s energy landscape and its role in unlocking India’s economic potential during the Amrit Khal. Shri Sunil Kumar GGM Projects of ONGC symbolically handed over the Crude oil to MRPL. Director Fianacne of MRPL Shri Vivek Tongaonkar, CVO Shri Ganesh Bhat, DG Indian Coast Guard Shri P.K. Mishra were present along with representatives from NMPA, MSEZL, ISPRL, MBPL, IOCL, HPCL, BPCL.

Shri Krishna Hegde GGM HR Welcomed, Shri Sandesh Coutinho CGM HR Proposed vote of thanks. Dr Rudolph Noronha, GM CC, Compered the event.

MRPL, a coastal refinery with three separate crude distillation units and essential supporting infrastructure, is well poised to process newer crudes. This has enabled it to have a diverse crude basket of 250 crude Oil from around the globe, of which more than 100 have already been processed in the refinery complex at Mangalore.

Many members of the media fraternity participated in the interaction held before the event.