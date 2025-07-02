MRPL Strengthens Leadership with Key Executive Appointments

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has announced the appointment of three new Executive Directors, effective immediately. This strategic move is aimed at reinforcing the company’s core operations and driving future growth initiatives.

Mr. Yogish Nayak S. assumes the role of Executive Director (Finance), bringing a wealth of experience to the company’s financial operations. Dr. Deepak Prabhakar P. has been appointed as Executive Director (Marketing and Business Development), signaling MRPL’s focus on expanding its market presence and exploring new business opportunities. Mr. N. Anandha Kumar takes on the responsibility of Executive Director (Refinery), a crucial role for maintaining and optimizing the company’s refining processes. These appointments underscore MRPL’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and achieving its strategic objectives.