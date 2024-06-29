First in Kasaragod Dist, Udaya School Holds Digital Voting for School Pupil Leaders using EVM

Report and pics: Canara Communication Centre

Kasaragod: In an effort to foster political awareness and democratic participation among students, Udaya Higher Secondary School, Manjeshwar, held its School Parliament Election for the posts of School Pupil Leader (SPL) and Assistant School Pupil Leader (ASPL) using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on June 29.

It was the first school in Kasaragod district to launch digital elections using EVM software. The Udaya Educational Institutions in Manjeshwar is managed by the Catholic Board of Education, Diocese of Mangalore.

This year, the school embraced digital technology by using two Android tablets for each election: one as a control unit and another as a ballot unit, facilitated by the ‘Voting Machine’ EVM software.

Mr Ivan Gerald Crasta, the Principal, said, “It was a joy to see the excitement among the students to participate in the digital election. They are gaining valuable insights into our political system and democratic rights”.

Fr Santhosh D’Souza, Assistant Principal said, “Traditionally, we’ve used paper ballots, but this year, we wanted to introduce digital voting to the students. It was a great success. Teachers and Students got a unique experience.”

The digital election was a success with the technical support from Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore.

Four candidates from Class 10 vied for the SPL position: Alwin Sijo, Ayshath Asna, Mohammed Arfath, and Aleemath Riza Shahzeena. Competing for the ASPL position from Class 9 were Kalandar Ayan, Aysgath Nafia, Nafeesath Fazna, Khadeejath Hazeera, and Nafeesath Fidha.

Nominations were submitted on June 26, with a withdrawal period of one day, and the final candidates were announced on June 27. A public campaign was held on June 29, two hours before the voting.

To familiarize students with the digital process, a mock election was conducted before the election. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes emphasized the importance of elections, and the digital voting method, and provided a practical demonstration.

Fr Anil Fernandes said, “I am happy to announce that Udaya Higher Secondary School in Kasaragod is the first school ever to launch a Digital Voting System using EVM Software for the Students Council Election. This is a great learning experience for children. Through this, we prepare our children for the future to be active participants in the democracy.”

Fathimath Hiba, one of the class 6 students remarked, “It was an exciting experience to vote digitally for the first time.” Nafeesath Hibah one of the Class 5 students said, “The digital process was quick and easy. I felt like a real voter!”.

Ayshath Asna, an SPL candidate, expressed, “The digital voting system made the election more efficient and transparent. Thanks to the management for this initiative”.

Nafeesath Fazna, an ASPL candidate added, “Participating in this digital election was a great learning experience about democracy.”

Around 300 students from classes 1 to 12 participated in the election, casting their votes for their preferred candidates. Students arrived at the voting booth in their class order, presented their Aadhar cards, signed in, and had their fingers marked to indicate they had voted. 20 students were absent from the school.

Alwin Sijo was elected as the SPL and Kalandar Ayan as the ASPL for the academic year 2024-25.

Mrs Pushpalatha as the Presiding Officer, with Mrs Supriya as the Assistant Presiding Officer. The first and second polling officers were Mrs Nidhi Shruthi and Vijaya Kumari, respectively. Mrs Mary Irene and Mrs Akshatha operated as micro-officers at the control unit, while Mr Santhosh served as the BLO.

Fr Santhosh D’Souza, assistant Principal along with Ms Nishitha Jane D’Souza coordinated the event, with other staff members and senior students maintaining discipline at the polling room.



