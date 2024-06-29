Two Children Die after falling into Open Well in Kollur

Kundapur: Two Children died and their Mother was admitted to the hospital in serious condition when they fell into an open well at Bellala near Hotnabailu under the Kollur Police Station limits on Saturday, June 29.

The deceased are identified as Dheeraj (13) and Chaya (8). Their mother Sheela (34), is admitted to the hospital.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 3 pm. When locals noticed two children along with their mother drowning in an open well, they immediately rushed to their help and pulled them out of the well. Unfortunately, both the children had breathed their last. Sheela, the mother of the children is admitted to a private hospital in Kundapur.

The exact reason for the incident is yet to be known. The Kollur Police visited the spot and registered a case. Further investigation is on.



