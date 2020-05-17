Spread the love



















First Shramik Special Train from Udupi Leaves to Uttar Pradesh Carrying 1460 Migrant Workers

Udupi: The first ‘Shramik Special’ Train originating from Udupi, departed from the Indrali Railway station carrying around 1460 passengers to Uttar Pradesh, marking the beginning of the exercise for migrant labourers from Udupi district to return home. The train departed at around 5:30 pm from the Indrali Railway Station.

The stranded labourers from Udupi, Kaup, Karkala, Kundapur and Byndoor Taluks were brought to the Udupi Railway Station by special buses and subjected to tests. Officers from the revenue and health departments, police and volunteers guided them to the station. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat provided free food to all the migrant workers.

“Today, the First Shramik Special Train departed from Udupi district to Uttar Pradesh carrying 1460 passengers. This train will be carrying those migrant workers who had registered with us online and also through the survey conducted by the department, that is why we have migrant workers here from all the taluks. There are still another 1000 plus migrant workers who have registered online, and they will be sent by the second train in two or three days said Sadashiva Prabhu Additional DC.

Udupi DySP Jaishanker, CPI Udupi Manjunath, CPI Manipal Manjunath, PSI Udupi Sakthivelu, PSI Malpe Timmesh and railway police provided security for smooth movement of the passengers.

