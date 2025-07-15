Fisheries Minister Vaidya Distributes Compensation to Families of Deceased Fishermen in Udupi

Udupi: Fisheries Minister Mankal S. Vaidya extended condolences and distributed compensation to the family of Neeladhara G. Tingalaya, a fisherman from Pithrody, Udupi, who tragically drowned in a recent maritime accident. The incident occurred on Friday, July 11th, when a large fishing net entangled with Tinglya’s boat approximately one kilometer from St. Mary’s Island amidst turbulent sea conditions, causing the vessel to capsize.

Minister Vaidya visited the bereaved family’s residence on Tuesday to personally convey his sympathies and present a compensation cheque of Rs 10 Lakhs. Speaking to the media during the visit, the Minister detailed the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event, stating that Neeladhara G. Tingalaya had accidentally fallen into the sea while engaged in fishing activities. Despite immediate hospitalization, medical personnel were unable to revive him.

“We are deeply saddened by the recurring incidents of this nature in Udupi, including Bhatkal and Murdeshwar,” Minister Vaidya stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to the families of fishermen who have lost their lives. He further announced that the compensation amount, previously set at 600,000 rupees, has been increased to 10 Lakh rupees in commemoration of World Fisheries Day. This enhanced compensation was disbursed to the family of the deceased.

In addition to the compensation for the bereaved family, Minister Vaidya also announced the distribution of 500,000 rupees to boat owners to facilitate the purchase of new boats, engines, and fishing nets, marking a first-time initiative by the government. The Minister used the occasion to implore fishermen operating in the coastal region to exercise heightened caution to avert future tragedies. He strongly advised adherence to weather advisories issued periodically by the meteorological department. Specifically, he urged fishermen to abstain from venturing into the sea for fishing activities during periods of maritime unrest.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including MLAs Yashpal S. Suvarna and Gurme Suresh Shetty, District President of the Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, and various government officials. Their presence underscored the government’s unified commitment to supporting the fishing community and mitigating the risks associated with their profession. The Fisheries Minister’s visit and the disbursement of compensation serve as a testament to the government’s ongoing efforts to provide crucial assistance and ensure the safety and well-being of fishermen and their families in the Udupi region.



