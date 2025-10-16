Fisherman Dies After Being Pierced in the Stomach by a Sharp-Nosed Fish in Karwar

Karwar: In a tragic and unusual incident, a young fisherman died after being struck in the stomach by a sharp-nosed fish that suddenly leapt out of the water during a fishing expedition off the coast of Karwar.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Anil Majalikar, a resident of Dandebhaga, Majali, in Karwar. The mishap occurred while he was engaged in deep-sea fishing in the Arabian Sea.

On October 14, Akshay was fishing in deep waters when a needlefish with a pointed snout, measuring about 8 to 10 inches, unexpectedly jumped out of the sea and pierced his abdomen.

He was immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital, Karwar, where he was treated and given stitches for the injury. After two days of treatment, he was discharged. However, when the pain returned, he was readmitted to the hospital. Sadly, despite medical efforts, he passed away around 5 a.m. on Thursday (October 16).

The tragic death has left the local fishing community in deep sorrow and disbelief.