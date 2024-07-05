Fishing in India: Origins, Development, and Inspired Media

Traditional and modern fishing are both incredibly popular in India. So, let’s take a look at the origins of fishing, its development, and how it has impacted both the economy and different media.

Fishing in the Media

Fishing is a popular pastime around the world, generating everything from TV show to films, and even online casino games. Slot game enthusiasts in the UK can play Big Bass Splash at Betfair Casino along with the other Big Bass franchise slots, which use icons like fishing trucks, rods, bait boxes, fish, and fishermen. Using these themed icons creates an authentic and immersive fishing-themed casino experience. Fishing fans in the UK can also enjoy classic themed media that has been inspired by the Indian waters, with shows like Jungle Hooks: India with Jeremy Wade, and an episode of Extreme Fishing with Robson Green which focused on India and the Maldives.

Source: Pixabay

In current Indian media, fishing-themed entertainment leans heavily towards the documentary style. For example, the 2021 documentary Dhivarah takes a look at Malpe Harbour in Karnataka. The film captures the daily life of local fishermen and explores the difficulties faced with traditional fishing, with insights from the former Fishermen’s Association President Satish Kundar. Another documentary, Against the Tide, centers on fishermen Rakesh and Ganesh from the Koli community of Mumbai. The documentary, from Sarvnik Kaur, was the only Indian documentary to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

History of Fishing

It is said that the Indus Valley Civilisation had a vibrant fishing industry. This points to fishing culture originating as far back as 2500 BC. The inhabitants used a range of different fishing techniques such as traps, nets, and hooks. One of the first historical texts that refer to fishing dates back to around 321 to 300 BC. Arthashastra by Kautilya (otherwise known as Visnugupta or Chanakya) is an ancient Indian treatise written in Sanksrit, which concerned topics like economics, politics, the strategy of the military, and statecraft.

Later, Manasollasa (or Abhilshitartha Chintamani), accredited to King Someswara, talked about fishing culture in 1127 AD. Through the medieval era, fishing continued to grow, and had established itself as having a significant economic impact by the time of the Mughal Empire. This suggests that traditional fishing has been in continuous practice for thousands of years. According to the Financial Express, by 2020 fishing amounted to 1.07% of the country’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Source: Pixabay

Agriculture and Distribution

India is the third-largest global fish producer, contributing 7.96% of worldwide production. It also produces a great deal of fish through aquaculture, second only to China. Between 2020 and 2021, it is estimated that India produced 14.73 million metric tonnes of fish.

Key fishing harbours located at Mangalore in Karnataka, Raichak in West Bengal, Vishakhapatnam in Andra Pradesh, as well as three in Tamil Nadu and four in Kerala. The main fish and seafood produced include carp (particularly catla, mrigal, and rohu), giant tiger prawn, Indian white prawn, and Pacific white shrimp, ornamental fish, and seaweed.

And there you have it – a quick rundown on the development of fishing, and the impact it has had on inspired thematic media, documentaries, and the economy. With such rich historical and cultural ties, fishing is at the heart of India.