K’taka MUDA land scam: BJP MLC asks CM Siddaramaiah to return allotted sites

Mysuru: Karnataka BJP MLC A. H. Vishwanath has urged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to return the allotted sites in the backdrop of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Vishwanath further urged CM Siddaramaiah get a hospital constructed after returning the allotted sites to the government. “If not, your corruption will remain forever,” he chided.

“Chief Minister is claiming that he wants Rs 62 crore in the place of sites. I don’t understand this calculation. How tenable it is for CM Siddaramaiah to speak in this fashion, being a Finance Minister as well? Why is CM Siddaramaiah attached to the land?” Vishwanath asked.

“Have you provided even one site to the deserving people during your rule? The land which has come to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife originally belonged to a Dalit. It was purchased by the elder brother of CM’s wife and it came in the name of CM’s wife in 2010,” Vishwanath stated.

“Mr CM Siddaramaiah, why are you losing your respect in connection with the development? Your associates are recommending a judicial probe. There is no use of judicial probe. The scam has to be handed over to CBI. This is a scam amounting to thousands of crores,” Vishwanath stated.



