Five killed as speeding sports bike rams into car in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a horrific road accident, five persons, including three members of a family, were killed when a speeding sports bike rammed into a car in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district on Monday.

The accident occurred at Palakonda junction on the Mahabubnagar bypass road when the car was taking a U-turn.

Both the youth riding the sports bike and three of those sitting in the car died in the collision. The deceased includes two children and a woman.

Another woman travelling in the car was injured. She was shifted to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

Three of the deceased were identified as Aamir (18 months), Huzefa (8) and Ghousia (30), who were travelling in the car.

The sports bike was being driven at a very high speed. The rear part of the car was badly mangled in the crash.

The sports bike was coming from Hyderabad, and it was believed to be driven at a speed of 140 kmph.

According to locals, young motorcycle racing enthusiasts from Hyderabad are using the Mahabubnagar bypass road for the racing, posing a risk to other road users.

Earlier, two persons, including an actor, were killed after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a container truck on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Adibatla on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accident occurred on Sunday near exit number 12 between Bongloor and Thukkuguda.

The deceased were identified as K. Bharat Kanth (31), an actor and G. Sai Trilok (31), a cameraman. Both were natives of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Bharath Kanth had acted in the Telugu movie ‘Tenant’ (2024) and played small roles in other films. Tirlok was working as a cameraman in Tollywood movies.

Meanwhile, a car caught fire after hitting a JCB in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh. Five people travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries.

The accident near Rajupalem when the car rammed into the JCB from behind. The car, which was heading to Srisailam from Vijayawada, caught fire due to the collision. The occupants of the car managed to come out before the flames engulfed the vehicle.