Five killed as speeding vehicle ploughs into group in Bihar’s Rohtas

Patna: A devastating road accident in Sasaram, Bihar, has claimed the lives of five people, turning a moment of celebration into mourning.

The victims were returning from a Tilak ceremony when the tragedy occurred.

The incident took place early Monday morning in the Dinara police station area of Rohtas district, near Mathiya village on National Highway 319.

According to an official, a speeding and out-of-control truck rammed a group of people at around 3:00 a.m.

The victims had stopped on the highway after getting down from a bus, with a pickup vehicle parked behind them.

It was during this time that the truck ploughed into the group, leading to chaos at the scene.

Among the deceased are Ramadutt Singh from Bhagwanpur village, Ashok Singh, father of the bride from Mathiya village, Pintu Singh, maternal uncle of the bride, and Rajnish Kumar.

All are believed to be from the same family. More details are awaited as the probe was on.

The identity of one victim is yet to be established.

Police from the Dinara station reached the spot soon after receiving information and initiated rescue and clearance operations.

With the help of a crane, damaged vehicles were removed from the road, and the truck, bus, and pickup involved in the incident have been seized.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, and an investigation into the accident is currently underway.

This tragic incident has left the affected family devastated, as what was meant to be a joyous wedding celebration has turned into a scene of grief and mourning, with relatives inconsolable over the sudden loss.

The district police have lodged an FIR against the rash and negligent driving by the truck driver at the Dinara police station.

The errant driver is on the run. The district police are making efforts to nab him.