Five Killed, Seven Injured in Tragic Road Accident Near Talapady Toll Gate

Mangalore: A devastating road accident near the Talapady toll gate, in close proximity to K C Road, has resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left two others seriously injured. The tragic incident occurred this afternoon, sending shockwaves through the local community.

At approximately 1:30 PM on Thursday, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, en route from Kasaragod to Mangalore, reportedly experienced a catastrophic brake failure. The vehicle, rendered uncontrollable, veered off course and collided with a bus shelter, causing extensive damage and inflicting fatal injuries on those in its path.

The deceased have been identified as Haider (47), an auto-rickshaw driver; Avvamma (72); Khadeeja (60); Hasna (11); and Nafeesa (52). Aisha Fida (19) also died in the accident. Lakshmi (61) and Surendra (39) sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Initial reports indicate that several individuals were waiting in an auto-rickshaw near the bus shelter when the accident occurred. Among the victims was Khateeja, who, accompanied by two children and other female relatives, was traveling to a relative’s residence in Manjeshwar during a school holiday prompted by inclement weather. The KSRTC bus, arriving from the Kasaragod direction, struck the auto-rickshaw.

Additionally, two passengers awaiting the bus at the shelter were also severely injured in the collision. Following the initial impact, the bus recoiled backward, causing further damage to a nearby parked auto-rickshaw and injuring another woman present at the scene.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the deceased and injured were transported to Deralakatte Hospital. The accident transpired between the flyover and the Talapady junction, causing significant traffic congestion in the immediate aftermath.

Law enforcement officials from the Manjeshwar Police Station have registered a case and have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are working to determine the precise cause of the brake failure and to assess any potential contributing factors that may have led to the tragic loss of life.