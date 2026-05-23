Five of family killed in horrific crash in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi : Five members of a family were killed on the spot in a horrific road accident near Ladlapur in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred after a head-on collision between a Cruiser vehicle and a truck on the national highway late on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Tolusab Kashwar (27), Husain Shah (48), Maiboob Ali (45), Rasool Bee (42), and Fatima Ali (38), all residents of Ingalagi village in Chittapur taluk.

According to police, the family members had travelled to Yadgir for personal work and were returning to their native village of Ingalagi in a Cruiser vehicle after completing their work. While they were travelling on the national highway near Ladlapur around midnight, a speeding truck reportedly collided head-on with their vehicle.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Cruiser vehicle was completely mangled. All five occupants suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, senior police officials rushed to the spot along with staff members. The officials inspected the accident site and later shifted the bodies after retrieving them from the crushed vehicle. Further legal procedures are being carried out.

It may be recalled that a series of accidents involving multiple vehicles on National Highway 50 in Vijayanagara district on April 19, 2026, left four persons, including three members of a family, dead and more than 20 injured.

The serial accident occurred near Danapur, close to the BMM ISPAT plant, where a garlic-laden lorry travelling towards Bengaluru went out of control and ploughed into several vehicles along the busy stretch of the highway.

Earlier on May 4, three were killed, and four others were injured after a car collided with a sand-laden lorry near Gundlupet on NH 766 in Chamarajanagar district. Police said victims from Kerala were among the dead, while the injured were shifted to Mysuru hospital. A probe into illegal sand transport is underway.

A horrific chain collision on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway near Bengaluru on February 13, 2026, claimed 7 lives.

A speeding SUV (Mahindra XUV) travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli struck a motorcycle, then careened into a Canter truck, triggering a fatal pile-up that killed six students in the car and the motorcyclist instantly.



