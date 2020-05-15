Spread the love



















Five UAE Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive in Udupi

Udupi: After 47 days, the Udupi district has confirmed Five new positive cases of Coronavirus on Friday, May 15.

According to sources from the health department, five persons who were among the 49 from Udupi district brought back from UAE via the special Air India flight that landed in Mangaluru Airport on May 12, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

After landing at the Mangaluru Airport, all the 49 persons were sent to Government and Private Quarantine centres. The throat swab of all the 52 persons was sent to Mangaluru for test and five of them have been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.

