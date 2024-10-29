Five vehicles in Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy collide as pilot jeep saves scooterist

Thiruvananthapuram: More than a dozen vehicles which were part of the convoy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s motorcade collided with one another when the pilot vehicle stopped abruptly to save a female two-wheeler driver in the capital city outskirts on Monday late evening.

However, an official, said that no one was injured in the incident and only within no time Chief Minister’s motorcade moved towards its destination.

The incident occurred at Vamanapuram when Vijayan was on his way back to the state capital after a visit to Kottayam, located about 150 km from here.

The two-wheeler came into the front of the pilot vehicle and in order to save her from being knocked down, the jeep came to a screeching halt while the vehicles behind it collided with one another.

Vijayan’s vehicle was also hit by the vehicle behind his car. “There was no damage to Vijayan’s car and he remained in the car itself,” an official said.

While the opposition has slammed the Chief Minister for his lavish motorcade bringing trouble for the common people, the CPI-M and the Left leaders have always defended the Chief Minister’s mode of travel.

An official said that the police have started a probe into the female two-wheeler driver to find out more.



