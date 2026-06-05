Flash floods after cloudburst in J&K’s Reasi, many houses inundated; schools shut in Kishtwar

Jammu: A cloudburst has hit a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, following which authorities closed schools in Kishtwar district due to adverse weather on Friday.

Officials said many houses were damaged after a cloudburst late Thursday evening triggered flash floods in the hilly Bathoi area of Reasi district. This is the 5th cloudburst in Jammu region in past three days.

Four cloudbursts were reported in three districts — Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch on Tuesday, triggering flash floods and road blockades in several areas though no loss of life was reported.

The cloudburst struck the Bathoi area in Mahore subdivision, sending a sudden surge of water and debris into residential localities.

The flash floods inundated several houses, damaging household belongings and causing panic among residents, they said.

Officials said local administration and rescue teams rushed to the affected area and launched relief and restoration operations.

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Reasi, said the cloudburst led to water and debris entering a number of houses in the village.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on X, “Spoke with the DC, Reasi to assess the situation following a cloudburst at Village Bathoi”.

He said that while several houses had suffered damage, fortunately no casualties were reported.

“I have directed the DC to immediately provide relief and assistance to the affected families,” the L-G said.

Officials said traffic on the road near Jamlan bridge was temporarily suspended due to a rise in the water level following heavy flow of rainwater and debris.

The administration has appealed to residents to remain vigilant and contact local authorities in case of any emergency.

Relief operations were continuing, and the situation was stated to be under control.

Meanwhile, authorities in Kishtwar district ordered closure of schools in the district for the day.

An order issued by the chief education officer Kishtwar said, “In view of the adverse weather conditions prevailing across District Kishtwar, including continuous rainfall, slippery road conditions, and the possibility of shooting stones, which pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of students and staff, and in compliance with the directions of the District Administration, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private Schools in District Kishtwar shall remain closed for today, i.e., 05-06-2026. However, schools falling within the Kishtwar City area (from Malipeth to Cherhar) shall remain open. This order shall come into force with immediate effect.”