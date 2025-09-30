Flood situation: People need immediate relief, not ‘photo shoot’, says K’taka BJP to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday chided Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying people need immediate and effective relief and not “photo shoot” of his flood situation’s aerial survey.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is undertaking aerial survey of flood situation in north Karnataka districts of Kalaburagi, Bidari, Yadgir and Vijayapura on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka stated that, “It’s a relief that your government, which seemed to be in deep slumber, has finally taken note of the flood situation in Kalyana Karnataka – better late than never.”

“But what the people of flood-ravaged Kalyana Karnataka need is not a “photo shoot” of your aerial survey, but immediate and effective relief,” Ashoka stated.

People expect that your aerial survey should not turn out to be just another “symbolic exercise”, he stated.

So before your plane takes off, let your government’s relief work take off – this is my earnest appeal, with the following demands. Announce Rs 50,000 emergency relief per affected family immediately, he demanded.

Stop making excuses like “software glitches”, “server down”, or other bureaucratic hurdles as done in previous years. Immediately release Rs 50,000 as emergency relief to every affected family staying in relief camps. Don’t delay aid and force flood victims to spend Deepavali in darkness and despair, he reiterated.

Once the floodwaters recede, district in-charge ministers, MLAs, and officials must visit every village and conduct a comprehensive survey of crop damage, property loss, and livestock impact, he urged.

During my tenure as Revenue Minister in the previous BJP led government, then CM B. S. Yediyurappa ensured on-the-spot cheque distribution. This Congress government should do the same and provide immediate compensation at the site, Ashoka stated.

Ashoka further stated, “Post-flood, the risk of widespread epidemics increases. The Health Department must wake up and act immediately. Mobile health vans should be dispatched to every village to raise awareness, stockpile essential medicines in large quantities, and take all necessary preventive measures to curb the spread of infectious diseases.”

In this time of suffering for the people of Kalyana Karnataka, the Congress government must respond with compassion. A special economic package of Rs 10,000 crore should be announced – not just announced, but also released – to support reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, Ashoka appealed.

There have been several instances in the past two years where many genuine victims of floods and droughts were excluded from relief, he claimed.

“This time, ensure that no one is left out. Publicly release all information about who received what compensation, and prevent any political misuse or corruption in the relief process,” Ashoka stated.