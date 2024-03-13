Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangalore (FMCI Announces Various Programmes/Projects to be Launched During ‘Founder’s Day Celebrations commencing from 14 March 2024, during a press meet held at Centennial Hall, FMCI, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The various programmes/projects to be held during the FOUNDER’S DAY celebrations are the graduation Ceremony of Father Muller Medical College; Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences; and Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, on 19 March 2024 at 3.30 pm on Father Muller Convention Centre Dr A V S Ramesh Chandra IFS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India will be the Chief guest, Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha -bishop of Mangaluru will be guest of honour, and presided over by Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI



FATHER MULLER ROTARY SKIN BANK

A Humanitarian Project initiated by the Rotary Club of Mangalore, to bring Hope and Healing to burn patients. The members of the Rotary Club of Mangalore saw an opportunity to reach out to the community on the issue of health, at Father Muller’s Medical College Hospital to set up a Human Skin Bank attached to the Burns Unit of the hospital, to bring quicker healing and save lives of the patients, with severe burns injuries. This is one of the state-of-the-art with the cost of Rs 43 Lakhs borne by FMCI, and Rs 4 Crore by Rotary Club of Mangalore



Treatment of burns patient’s wounds with processed human skin retrieved from donated cadavers will assist in covering these open wounds, and reduce infections which in turn help faster healing and early discharge of the patient. It will also help in reducing the mortality rate. Rotary International through its charity Arm Rotary Foundation receives donations from its members from all over the world and channels these funds through Global Grants, to worthy projects when presented by its members through their Rotary Club.

In setting up the Human Skin Bank at Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital, the Rotary club of Mangalore felt an opportunity to bring comfort and solace to the poor and needy burn victims. In Father Muller Medical College Hospital, being a charitable institution, the Rotary Club of Mangalore saw a project partner who shared the same values of Rotary and joined hands with them, to set up this Skin Bank now named “Father Muller Rotary Skin Bank”. the project was conceived in the Rotary year 2022-23 when Rotarian R.K. Bhat was the President of the Rotary Club of Mangalore and we are now happy to inform you that it will be inaugurated on the 15th of March at the term of our current President Rotarian Kishan Kumar, by our Rotary District Governor, Rotarian H.R. Keshav. The Premises will be blessed by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Fr. Mullers Charitable Institutions.

For the successful implementation of this project Many people and organizations have joined hands. We thank our Rotary District 3181 officials for keeping faith on the Rotary Club of Mangalore and for releasing the District Designated fund for this project. We thank the Rotary Foundation for providing the matching grant, Rotary District 1841 Germany for their parting with their Designated Fund and Rotary Club of Passport InternationalGermany, Rotarian Dr. Vasanth Prabhu from Rotary Club of Central Chester County USA, Rotarian Verne Seehausen from Rotary Club of Schererville USA, for providing financial support to the project.

Father Muller Rotary Skin Bank will be inaugurated on March 15 at Father Muller Hospital, informed medical superintendent Dr Uday, Rtn Archibald- Project Chairman; Rtn Kishan Kumar President and Rtn R. K. Bhat- Immediate Past President of Rotary were present at the press meet.

Father Muller Thalassemia Centre at Father Muller Medical College Hospital in association with Sankalp India Foundation

Father Muller Thalassemia Centre at Father Muller Medical College Hospital in association with Sankalp India Foundation will provide comprehensive care for 130 children every month in the form of blood transfusion, regular investigations; iron chelation, medications, and workshop for bone marrow transplants free of cost. The Centre has all the state-of-the-art facilities to effectively diagnose and treat the spectrum of the disease with no financial burden to the patient.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Department of Women and Child Development, Karnataka State Government, presented the prestigious Kittur Rani Chennamma Award 2024 to Ms Nirma Dsouza, the esteemed Founder of Re-Chal Charitable Trust. Ms Nirma Dsouza, hailing from Thokkottu, Mangalore was acknowledged for her outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes, particularly in aiding disadvantaged children, youth, and women through the Re-Chal Charitable Trust. The name ‘Re-Chal,’ derived from Hindi words meaning ‘again walk,’ aptly reflects the organization’s mission of enabling individuals to overcome social and economic barriers hindering their mobility.

Armed with an MSW degree from the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya Mangalore, along with multiple postgraduate degrees in Sociology and Psychology, Nirma’s extensive practical experience complements her academic progress. She has served in various capacities, including as a coordinator for child welfare initiatives, a lecturer, and a counsellor, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those she has touched.