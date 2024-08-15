FMCI Celebrates Dual Festivity: Assumption Day and India’s 78th Independence Day

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) joyously celebrated a dual occasion, blending spiritual devotion with patriotic pride. The day began with an 8 AM mass at the institution’s St Joseph chapel in honor of the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics. The mass was celebrated by Fr Ajith B. Menezes, who urged the faithful not to merely adore or ignore Mary, but to genuinely love her. The service was beautifully accompanied by a choir performed by students from Father Muller’s educational units. Fr Ajith concluded the mass by extending warm wishes to all for a happy Independence Day.

Following the spiritual observance, the institution transitioned to patriotic celebrations. At 9 AM, staff, students, faculty, and security personnel gathered at the front gate for the flag-hoisting ceremony, fulfilling their duties as responsible citizens. Dr. Sonia Dsouza, Associate Professor in the Department of Hospital Administration, compered the programme and also delivered the vote of thanks.

The event commenced with a prayer song by students, followed by a welcome address from Dr Prashasti Poovaiah, Associate Professor and HOD of the Department of Audiology (Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing), who spoke on the significance of Independence Day and this year’s theme, “Viksit Bharath” meaning “Developed India.”

The national flag was hoisted by the Chief Guest, Dr Ram Shenoy Basti, Professor and HOD of the Department of Radio Diagnosis. In his address, Dr Basti reflected on the past sacrifices that shaped the nation and emphasized that freedom comes with responsibility. He highlighted India’s remarkable growth and its journey towards becoming a superpower.

The students then performed a medley of patriotic songs, filling the air with national pride. Dr Sonia D’Souza thanked Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, for his presence, along with other administrators and the entire Mullerian family.

The celebrations concluded with the distribution of sweets, leaving everyone with a sense of unity and pride in their hearts.



