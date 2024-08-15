New Mangalore Port Authority Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Patriotism and Commitment to Progress

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority today observed the 78th Independence Day with a spirit of patriotism and a commitment to national progress. The event was graced by the presence of Chairman Dr. A.V. Ramana, who hoisted the National Flag and led the celebrations.

As a prelude to the main event, the Chairman paid homage to the nation’s heroes by garlanding the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and U.S. Mallya.

Following the flag hoisting, a ceremonial parade was inspected by the Chairman consisting of CISF personnel, NMPA Fire Service personnel, NMPT School, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 School, and private security personnel.

In his address to the gathering, Dr. Ramana underscored the paramount importance of the nation and paid heartfelt tributes to India’s freedom fighters. He highlighted the remarkable strides made by India in the past 77 years, emphasizing the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in driving progress.

The Chairman’s speech placed a strong emphasis on the potential of India’s youth and the crucial role of education in shaping the nation’s future. He stressed the responsibility of teachers in guiding young minds and the significance of inculcating moral and religious values. He highlighted the growth in capacity and cargo handling within the port sector over the past 10 years.

Chairman showcased the achievements of NMPA, including significant growth in cargo handling & profitability. The Port’s cargo handling rose from 39.36 million metric tons in 2013-14 to 45.71 million metric tons in 2023-2024. Profit after tax surged from 66 crores to 372 crores, registering a more than fivefold increase in profitability.

NMPA has maintained a consistent year-over-year growth rate of 10.2% and secured the second position among major ports in terms of cargo growth. The Port generated an operating revenue of 862 crores. NMPA has bagged the “GreenTech Award” 08 consecutive times & awarded third place nationally by the Ministry for its Hindi language implementation efforts.

The Port has undertaken significant digitization and automation initiatives. As the Port gears up to celebrate its golden jubilee in 2025, it aims to complete the modernization of the KK gate and enhance its infrastructure with upgraded CCTV cameras, a robotic firefighting system, modernized street lights and establish a 150-bed hospital for employees, pensioners & general public.

With improved connectivity, NMPA anticipates handling 55 to 60 million metric tons of cargo in the coming years. The Port envisions transitioning from a major port to a smart port, ultimately becoming a mega port. This transition in growth by the Port can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of NMPA’s employees, officers, and stakeholders.

To recognize and appreciate the contributions of its employees, the Port honored outstanding performers in sports, iGOT Karmayogi training, and other areas. The dedication of sanitary workers and home guard personnel was also acknowledged with awards. Talented students from NMPT Kannada and English Medium Schools, and Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 were felicitated for their exceptional academic achievements.

A vibrant cultural program presented by students from NMPT Kannada and English Medium Schools, and KV No. 1 added colour and enthusiasm to the celebrations. The event concluded with a symbolic gesture of environmental conservation through the planting of a sapling in the Nandaneshwara Park inside the Port staff colony.

The 78th Independence Day celebration at New Mangalore Port Authority was a momentous occasion that showcased the port’s commitment to national progress, employee welfare, and environmental sustainability.



