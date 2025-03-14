FMCI Founder’s Day: A Celebration of Legacy, Unity & Joy

Mangalore: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) came alive with spirit, gratitude, and celebration as it marked the 184th Birth Anniversary of its visionary founder, Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller, SJ. With a history spanning 145 years, FMCI stands tall as a beacon of healing and education, carrying forward the motto of “Heal and Comfort” with unwavering dedication. The grand event, held at the Father Muller Convention Centre, was a heartfelt tribute to a man whose legacy has touched millions.

The evening commenced with a magnificent procession, led by the pulsating beats of the Kudambi traditional dance, performed by Rajotsava Parashasti Awardee Mr. Shekhar Gowda Bajepa and team. Following in their steps, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, and Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director FMCI, along with the Managing Committee members, walked with pride, embodying the institution’s rich heritage. The prayer song by the religious sisters of FMCI set a solemn yet uplifting tone for the event, followed by a mesmerizing welcome dance by Father Muller Thumbay – FMT (consisting of Father Muller Hospital Thumbay – FMHT, Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay – FMNCT and Father Muller Allied Health Sciences College Thumbay – FMAHSCT) . The dignitaries then paid homage to the visionary founder – Rev. Fr Muller, offering a floral tribute that symbolized the deep reverence FMCI holds for its roots.

Celebrating Family, Unity, and Triumph

In his heartfelt address, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho beautifully captured the essence of FMCI as a family, emphasizing a “culture of love” that thrives on forgiveness, respect, and care. Drawing parallels between India’s unity in diversity and FMCI’s diverse institutions, he reminded everyone of their shared purpose and the blessings of a life dedicated to service. His words resonated deeply, setting the stage for an evening filled with vibrant performances and well-deserved recognition.

The cultural showcase saw a gripping dance drama on ‘GIRL’ by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (FMHMC&H), Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division (FMHPD), and Father Muller College Of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FMCOPS), followed by an electrifying non-thematic dance by Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) – FMC(S&H), Father Muller College Of Nursing (FMCON), and Father Muller School Of Nursing (FMSON). Cheers erupted as the prize distribution commenced, honoring outstanding sportsmen and women who had excelled in the Founder’s Day Sports Events. Dr. Tanush Shetty, Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, provided a brief overview, acknowledging the tireless efforts of Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo – Administrator FMT and Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira – Administrator – Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) in orchestrating a record-breaking participation of over 1100 staff. This year’s highlights included the first-ever Seven’s Football Tournament for men and an IPL-style cricket auction, where 146 players were picked by 8 team owners consisting of 4 men and 4 women team owners made up of the FMCI heads. Special commendation was given to Mr Chandrasekhar, Mr Chennakeshava, and Mrs Sushmita – the physical education instructors of the Father Muller Indoor Stadium, whose dedication ensured seamless execution.

Unforgettable Moments & A Night to Remember

The night continued with spellbinding performances on the themes “Colors of India” Father Muller Medical Medical College/ Father Muller College Of Allied Health Sciences/ Father Muller College Of Physiotherapy/ Father Muller Salvadore Monteiro Rural Health Training Centre – Bajpe (FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP/FMSMRHTC) and “Family” by FMMCH, reminding everyone of the values that bind FMCI together. The priests of management delivered a spectacular qawwali performance, a tribute to the institution’s rich and inclusive spirit. Rev. Sr Nancy Priya Mathias – CNO, in her vote of thanks, expressed immense gratitude to Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes – Administrator FMMC/ FMCOAHS/ FMCOP, who led the cultural events, and Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta – Asst. Administrator FMMCH, who ensured flawless logistics.

As the evening drew to a close, the aroma of a scrumptious dinner filled the Convention Centre, which seated over 3,000 attendees (and more) — a testament to FMCI’s deep-rooted sense of community. But the night didn’t end there! The much-awaited DJ dance event had everyone on their feet, letting loose, celebrating, and embracing the joy of togetherness.

With hearts full and spirits high, FMCI once again proved that its legacy is not just one of history, but of love, service, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.