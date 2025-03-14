Tibetan National Uprising Day Observed in Mangalore with a Peaceful March

Mangalore: Over 300 Tibetan students participated in a peaceful march to commemorate the Tibetan National Uprising Day, marked by the motto “Remember. Resist. Return.” The march began from Bharath Mall and concluded near Mini Vidhana Soudha near the Clock Tower. The protest aimed to raise awareness about Tibet’s occupation by China between 1950 and 1959 and the continued struggle for freedom.

Students carried placards with messages such as “Free Tibet Now,” “Because Tibet is Not Free,” “People of the World, Support Us #FreeTibet,” and “Allow Media in Tibet.” They also chanted slogans like “People die, China lies.” A particularly emotional moment of the march was when students displayed an image of a protestor who self-immolated during the 1959 resistance against Chinese occupation.

The event concluded with speeches from distinguished guests. Colonel (Retd.) Sharath Bhandary, a veteran of the Indian Army with over 30 years of service, addressed the students and protestors, recounting the escape of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to India and his reception by Prime Minister Pandit Nehru. He also spoke about the resilience and hard-working nature of the Tibetan community and encouraged students to excel in their studies.

Avikshith Rai, BJP politician and businessman, expressed his unwavering support for Tibetan students, assuring them that they will always have a big brother in him and that Mangalore is their home.

Jigmey Tsutrim, Chief Representative Officer of South Zone Central Tibetan Administration, thanked Avikshith Rai and Colonel Sharath Bhandary for their support and urged students never to forget the balidan (sacrifice) of their ancestors. He emphasized the long-standing relationship between India and Tibet and how Mangalore has always treated Tibetan students as its own.

Prabhakar Rai, an ex-serviceman of the Indian Army, was also present at the event.

Tashi Choetso, President of the Tibetan Mangalore Organization, thanked the guests, while Tenzing, the student vice president, delivered an inspiring speech, motivating students to continue their movement with courage and unity.

On March 10th, Tibetan National Uprising Day was observed across India through peaceful protests, reinforcing the unwavering spirit of the Tibetan cause.