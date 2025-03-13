FMCI Marks 184th Founder’s Day with Thanksgiving Mass & Inauguration of New Healthcare Facilities

Mangalore: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) marked the 184th Birth Anniversary of its Founder – Rev. Fr Augustus Muller SJ, with a series of solemn and celebratory events at its Kankanady campus. The day was graced by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese & President of FMCI, who presided over the ceremonies, accompanied by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho – Director, and Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo- Designate Director, Administrators, medical superintendents, deans, heads of institutions, management committee members, faculty, and students gathered to pay tribute to the visionary founder.

A Day of Thanksgiving and Dedication

8:00 AM – Thanksgiving Mass at St Joseph Chapel

The day commenced with a Thanksgiving Mass at St. Joseph Chapel, with Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha as the main celebrant. He was joined by the priests of the management. In his sermon, the Bishop drew inspiration from the biblical figure Queen Esther, reflecting on her unwavering faith in God and the power of sacrifice in leadership and service.

9:15 AM – Inauguration of the SagiNova Co-60 HDR Brachytherapy Unit

Following the Mass, the Bishop led the blessing and commissioning of the SagiNova Co-60 Source HDR Brachytherapy Unit at the Father Muller Oncology Centre. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a significant advancement in cancer treatment at FMCI.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandesh Rao, HOD of Radiation Oncology, highlighted the unit’s cutting-edge German engineering, featuring a cobalt-60 source with 25 channels. He emphasized how brachytherapy delivers precise radiation doses directly to tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. The equipment also integrates real-time dose monitoring and advanced applicators for treating various malignancies, ensuring enhanced patient safety and treatment efficiency.

The emcee for the ceremony, Dr. Lanisha Jolitha Sequeira, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Radiation Oncology, welcomed Mr. Sujith, General Manager of BEBig, the provider of this advanced technology.

9:30 AM – Blessing of Additional Floors, Utility Building

The event continued with the blessing and inauguration of additional floors in the Utility Building, housing the Dermatology & Dental OPD, Audiology Unit of Speech & Hearing, and the FMCI AV Recording Studio.

Dermatology OPD – A Leap into Advanced Aesthetic & Medical Care

The expanded Dermatology OPD now boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge treatments. Alongside expert care in medical dermatology, the new facility introduces Botox, aesthetic procedures, lasers, chemical peels, scar revision, and hair restoration services. Patients with conditions such as vitiligo, leprosy, and STDs will benefit from advanced diagnostics and dermatosurgical interventions.

Dental OPD – Upgraded Infrastructure for Comprehensive Oral Care

While an expansion of dental equipment and technology is planned for the near future, the newly allocated space enhances patient care, ensuring better accessibility and comfort.

Audiology Unit of Speech & Hearing – Meeting National Standards

In line with Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) guidelines, FMCI has expanded its Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (B.ASLP, M.Sc. Audiology, and M.Sc. Speech-Language Pathology) programs. The new infrastructure accommodates a larger student intake and offers enhanced facilities for diagnostic and rehabilitative services.

Additionally, an Advanced Swallowing Lab and Vestibular (Balance) Unit have been introduced, strengthening FMCI’s commitment to holistic speech and hearing healthcare.

FMCI AV Recording Studio – A Modern Media Hub

The newly inaugurated FMCI AV Recording Studio is designed as a state-of-the-art media center to support academic documentation, medical presentations, and professional content production. This sophisticated facility will serve as a vital resource for educational and institutional outreach initiatives.

A Legacy of Healing and Service

The 184th Founder’s Day celebrations at FMCI once again underscored the institution’s unwavering commitment to medical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. As the institution continues to expand its services, it remains true to Rev. Fr Augustus Muller’s vision—serving humanity through comfort and healing.