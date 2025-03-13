NIPM Foundation Day 2025 & Management Student Conclave on March 15

Mangalore: The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) is proud to announce its Foundation Day 2025 and Management Student Conclave, scheduled for Saturday, March 15, 2025. The event will take place at the District Ambedkar Bhavan in Urwa, Mangaluru, commencing at 9:30 AM. The inauguration will feature esteemed keynote speaker Shri M. L. Shanmukh, Former Director (HR) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru. Shri Krishna Hegde M, Group General Manager (HR) at MRPL, Mangaluru, will be the Chief Guest for this significant event.

The conclave will encompass several insightful sessions aimed at equipping participants with knowledge and strategies for navigating the complexities of business sustainability through effective human resource management. Notable sessions include:

Building Sustainable Organizations: Individual’s Role in Future-Proofing Businesses addressed by:

Shri Sandesh J Cutinho Prabhu, Chief General Manager (HR), MRPL, Mangaluru

Shri Dilip Chandra, Head of Talent Acquisition for India, HP India Ltd

Shri Dheeraj Shetty, Founder, WorkStation HR Solutions

Personal Finance and Budget 2025: Strategies for Financial Resilience and Growth

addressed by:

CA Anwesh Shetty, Managing Partner, ASCA Chartered Accountants

Leveraging SAP for Sustainable Business Growth: Transforming HR, Finance, and Marketing addressed by:

Shri Mahimai Dass R, SAP Trainer Delivery Manager, NoblQ, Bengaluru

Shri Pradeep K, Manager – Skilling Higher Education, NoblQ, Bengaluru

Maintaining Mental Health in a Digital World addressed by:

Rameela Shekhar, Mental Health Professional and Trainer, Manashanthi Counselling, Research and Training Centre

The event will conclude with a valedictory program featuring distinguished guests including Shri K. Jairaj B. Rai, Chairman of Sri Ramakrishna Credit Co-operative Society Ltd., and Shri Prakash R., Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), Mangaluru Division.

We are excited to welcome NIPM members and student members from various esteemed institutions including the School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya Mangaluru, Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management Mangaluru, Sahyadri College Mangaluru, St. Joseph Engineering College Mangaluru, AJ Institute of Management Mangaluru, Shree Devi Institute of Technology Mangaluru, St. Aloysius University Mangaluru, SDM College Ujire, Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE) Moodabhidri, Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering (JNNCE) Shivamogga, and Srinivas Institute of Management Studies (SIMS).



