FMCON works towards Reducing, reusing and recycling plastics for better tomorrow

Mangaluru: Reducing, reusing and recycling plastics for a better tomorrow is the need of the hour. With this motto, the Swachh Bharat Club and Institutional Values and Best Practices Committee of Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON) in association with CODP (Canara Organization for Development and Peace), Mangalore, initiated a project of reducing waste plastics by remodelling them into a useful commodity.

The activity began in June 2023 when the students and staff collected empty 2-litre plastic bottles from different places and dry plastics from the institutional campus. The tedious work involved was stuffing the bottles with the dry plastics. Students accomplished the task with utmost interest and contributed to environmental sustainability. The first 60 bottles completed were utilized to construct ‘The eco-bench’ at Gujjarakere Park, Jeppu, Morgans Gate, Mangaluru.

The materials used for the construction apart from the plastic bottles were sand, cement, clay and granite stone. The construction of the bench started on January 10, 2024, and was completed on January 15, 2024. The program was planned and executed by the chairpersons of the committees, Ms Priya Pereira and Ms Sandra Saldanha.