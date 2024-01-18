Kylie Jenner unveils transformation with bright pink hair



Los Angeles: Kylie Jenner has undergone a major transformation, giving herself a dramatic new look that she first showcased 10 years ago.

‘The Kardashians’ star has revealed her brand-new bright pink hair on Instagram and TikTok, looking like something straight out of 2014, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Sharing her candy-pink locks in a new social media post, Kylie has totally transformed her usual brunette hairstyle.

“Heard its 2014 vibes this year,” she penned alongside her latest TikTok, sending fans into a frenzy with the bold new look. “This is not a drill king Kylie is back” commented one follower on the video. She wrote on Instagram: “Hiiiii remember me?”

As per Mirror.co.uk, fans flocked to the new upload, with one saying: “We never did get a season 2 of Life of Kylie…. just saying.”

Her friend Harry Hudson asked: “Wow is this a throwback or a right now?” It really is right now. It comes after her antics at The Golden Globes.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has dismissed rumours of a fall out between Selena Gomez and his girlfriend Kylie. Rumours emerged after Selena was reported to be fuming after asking for a picture with the ‘Wonka’ actor, which his girlfriend Kylie shut down.

The incident comes after Kylie and Selena have had past drama with an ongoing ‘feud’ after last year Kylie was accused of mocking Selena’s looks on social media. Kylie later spoke out about the feud rumours, slamming them as “silly” with Selena also branding the fallout as non-existent. Just 12 months later and it seems actor beau Timothee is also keen to dismiss any gossip about an argument or fall out after the Golden Globes.