FMHMC New PG block & FMCI Badminton Indoor Stadium Inugurated at Deralakatte campus

A new PG block of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College was inaugurated by Rev Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions on 15.09.2025.

The gathering was welcomed by Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, followed by a prayer service led by Dr Jolly Dmello, Associate Professor, Department of Physiology & Biochemistry.

The construction team consisted of Mr Maxim Correa, Contractor from Correa Constructions; Mr Sunil for welding works, Hitech Engineering; Mr Maxim Crasta, Electrical Engineer from Malinia Electricals; Mr Vincent Pinto for Plumbing, Pinto Electricals. were felicitated during the programme.

Dr Jyoshna S, HOD, Department of Paediatrics delivered the vote of thanks.

FMCI Badminton Indoor Stadium at Deralakatte campus was inaugurated symbolically by Rev Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions with a round of Badminton match on the same day along with a short prayer service.

Dr Sathish S, Principal, Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences welcomed the gathering followed by the presidential address.

Mr Nikhil Samuel, Sports Secretary of FMHMC proposed the vote of thanks.



