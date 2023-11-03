FMHMC to host PRERANA 2023 23 & 26th National Homoeopathic Conference on 4-5 Nov

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru to host Prerana-2023 & the 26th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference on 4 -5 November 2023

Mangaluru: PRERANA-23, the South Indian Homoeo Fest & 26th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference will be held on the 04th and 5th of November 2023 at Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte. The inauguration will be held on 04.11.2023 at 9:00 am. Dr Saddam Navas, IAS, Additional District Magistrate, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal will be gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, and the event will be presided over by Rev, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI.

Prerana- 23, South Indian Homeo Fest, will be held on 4th November 2023, comprising of total 10 on-stage and offstage events, with a total of 525 participants from over 16 Homoeopathic Medical Colleges from the Southern Part of India and the winners will be rewarded with a cash prizes worth ONE LAKH RUPEES. The Homoeo Fest will be a platform for portraying the curricular and extracurricular talents amongst the Undergraduates from various Homoeopathic Medical Colleges and will be a day to showcase the Cultural strengths of the Homoeopathic fraternity.

The 26th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference will be held on 5th November 2023, with an expected 720 delegates from different parts of the country. Dr Sreekar Manu, Chairman, Managing Director and founder of Dr Manu’s Homoeopathy will be presenting on the topic “Demonstrating Hering’s Law of Cure” and Dr Rajat Chattopadhyay, Principal and administrator of the Calcutta Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital on the topic “Evidence-based clinical cures”. The session will comprise an Open Forum for faculty and Homoeopathic Practitioners.

On this occasion the Annual College Magazine ‘PIONEER 2023’ will be released and winners of the cover design competition will be felicitated. There will be a launch of New Homoeopathic products manufactured in the Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division and Dr Srinath Rao, Professor will be felicitated for his 35 years of dedicated service to the institution.

The Valedictory programme will be held on 05.11.2023 at 4:00 p.m. Distinguished Alumnus, Classical Carnatic Musician and playback Singer Dr Narayanan will be the Chief Guest. On this occasion, the prizes for the winners of the South Indian Homoeo Fest and Poster presentation will be distributed along with the release of Souvenir 2023.

The Members present during the Press meeting were Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI; Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMCH & HPD; Rev Fr Ashwin Crasta, Asst. Administrator, FMHMCH & HPD; Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC; Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC; Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH; Dr Amitha P Baliga, Organizing Secretary, 26th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference; Dr Rakhal P, Coordinator, Prerana-23; and Dr Anusha G, Media Committee incharge.