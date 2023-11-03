Kannada Rajyotsava Celebrations at St Aloysius PU College: A Vibrant Tribute to Karnataka’s Heritage

Mangaluru: The 68th Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated with great fervour and grandeur at St Aloysius PU College to commemorate the birth of Karnataka state and to acquaint the students with Karnataka’s glorious history and heritage.

On the 1st of November 1956, the beautiful state of Karnataka was born, encompassing all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India. Since that historic day, the state has been continuously enriched with cultural tapestry through the incredible contributions of its poets, artists, writers, scientists, and singers. The festivities at SAPUC commenced with the resonant rendition of the state anthem, ‘Jai Bharata Jananiya Tanujathe,’ sung by the students. The college campus reverberated with the harmonious notes of patriotic songs, paying heartfelt homage to Karnataka’s history, culture, and the sacrifices of its people.

Julian D’Souza, a senior office staff member at St. Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He shared his thoughts on the cultural significance of Rajyotsava and encouraged students to preserve and promote the Kannada language and culture. The ceremonial hoisting of the Kannada Rajyotsava flag on the occasion symbolized the unity and pride of the Kannada-speaking population. The flag, adorned with the vibrant colours of Karnataka, fluttered high, echoing the day’s spirit.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Anthony Derrick SJ, Vice Principals, Mr Muralikrishna GM and Ms Vilma Fernandes, Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Ms Kiran Shetty and Ms Janet Pinto, HOD, Department of Kannada were present on the dais. The college’s commitment to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka was evident throughout the event. The Kannada Rajyotsava celebration served as a reminder of the state’s unity, diversity, and cultural richness.

Crystal Jyothi Lobo, President of the Kannada Sangha, extended a warm welcome to the gathering, and Carmel adeptly compered the program. Vice President Aarshith delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks. As the event concluded, students, faculty, and staff departed with a profound sense of pride and a renewed commitment to upholding Karnataka’s cultural heritage and linguistic diversity.