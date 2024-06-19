FMMC and Youth Red Cross Unit Host Voluntary Blood Donation Camp on World Blood Donor Day

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College, in collaboration with its Youth Red Cross Unit, organized a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp at the Father Muller Mini Hall, 1st floor Convention Centre, in celebration of World Blood Donor Day. The event, initially marked on June 14th, was celebrated on June 19th with the theme “20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you blood donors!”

The theme underscores the importance of recognizing and appreciating the selfless acts of blood donors who contribute to saving lives. It also marks the 20th anniversary of promoting blood donation awareness, reflecting on the progress made, the challenges faced, and celebrating the commitment of donors and organizations involved in this noble cause.

The event commenced with the escorting of dignitaries onto the dais by Dr Kirana Pailoor, Professor and Head of the Department of IHBT, who also served as the staff convener and Programme Officer of the Youth Red Cross Unit. The esteemed dignitaries included Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator FMMC, Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, and Dr Uday Kumar Medical Superintendent.

Dr Kirana Pailoor delivered the welcome address, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries. In a gesture of appreciation, Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes felicitated Mr A.H. Shahnawaz, President of Beary’s Sports Promoters, and Rev. Fr Jeevan Sequeira honored Mr Nagaraj Moodsheddy, Coordinator of Yuvashakthi Rakthanidhi, for their contributions to organizing the blood donation camp.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes emphasized the beauty of life and the importance of giving, comparing life to a flower that spreads fragrance and adds beauty to the world. He extended heartfelt thanks to the organizers and the student volunteers for their dedication, hard work and for adding fragrance and beauty to the lives of many.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Charu Khosla, Assistant Professor in the Department of IHBT. The program was emceed by Ms Joanna John and Mr Blessin Scaria Baiju, who ensured the smooth flow of the event.

The blood donation camp was held from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm, witnessing enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff, all united in the spirit of giving and saving lives.