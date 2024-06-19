More or less I am asking for votes for myself in Channapatna bye-election: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar has hinted at his potential candidacy for the Channapatna Assembly constituency bye-election, stirring a hot debate in state political corridors.

The Channapatna seat was previously represented by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy had resigned after being elected as Mandya Lok Sabha candidate.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated on Wednesday, “Channapatna is in my heart; it is the place that gave me my political birth. Channapatna was part of the earlier Sathanur Assembly constituency. I love Channapatna, and I want to help and transform the town.”

When asked whether his brother, former MP DK Suresh, is contesting from there, Dy CM Shivakumar said that was yet to be decided.

“More or less, I am asking for votes for myself. The people here are good. They have given us 80,000 to 85,000 votes in critical times. I have to fulfill their needs and develop the city like Kanakapura. There is a need for it,” he stated.

“I am visiting all temples, talking to people and leaders, and seeing how they feel,” said Shivakumar.

When asked what he would do if the voters wanted him to contest, he said, “There is no other way. I have to abide by what my party and voters say.”

Dy CM Shivakumar has started a temple run in the Channapatna constituency as he visited Kengal Anjaneya temple, Neelakanteshwara temple, Kalikamba temple, and Kote Varadaraja Swamy temple, offering special prayers. Shivakumar currently represents the Kanakapura Assembly seat.

Sources explained that the Congress party considers it a matter of prestige to wrestle the Channapatna Assembly seat.

The BJP and JD(S) are likely to field a joint candidate against the Congress.

The family of former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda is willing to field Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, for the seat.

BJP MLC, CP Yogeshwar, who was defeated by Union Minister Kumaraswamy by a margin of 15,915 votes, is also an aspirant for the seat.



