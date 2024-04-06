FMMC Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Workshop on Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, marked its Silver Jubilee celebrations with a workshop on Advanced Laparoscopic Ventral Hernia Repair – (E-TEP), at the Decennial Hall, Knowledge Centre here, on April 6. The inaugural ceremony began at 10 am and was attended by faculty, students, and esteemed guests.

The workshop featured Guest Faculty Dr R Parthasarathi, a Gastroenterologist from GEM Hospital and Research Center, Coimbatore, who shared his insights and expertise in advanced laparoscopic techniques. Dr Parthasarathi, in his address, aimed to inspire and educate young minds about the advancements in laparoscopic surgery, including the use of robotics. He conducted three live recorded surgery sessions, showcasing the latest techniques and technologies in the field.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, spoke about the role of surgeons as instruments of God and highlighted the evolution of surgery through inventions and innovations. He stressed the significance of modern techniques, particularly laparoscopy, acknowledging that not everyone has access to or can afford such advanced medical care.

The event also featured a prayer song by PG Surgery students, a welcome address by Dr Clement D’Souza Organizing Chairperson and Prof & HOD of the Department of Surgery, and an introduction of the chief guest by Dr. Ganesh M K Prof. & HOD of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology. Dr Rakesh Rai Organizing Secretary and Prof & Unit Head of the Department of Surgery, concluded the workshop with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and organizers for making the event a success.

Modern laparoscopy, also known as minimally invasive surgery, has revolutionized the field of surgery. It involves making small incisions through which a camera and specialized surgical instruments are inserted. These instruments allow surgeons to perform complex procedures with precision, reducing the size of scars, minimizing pain, and speeding up recovery times compared to traditional open surgery. Laparoscopic surgery is particularly beneficial for ventral hernia repair, as it offers a less invasive alternative to traditional open surgery, resulting in better outcomes for patients.

The workshop not only commemorated the achievements of Father Muller Medical College over the past twenty-five years but also served as a platform for learning and sharing knowledge in the field of laparoscopic surgery, setting the stage for continued excellence in healthcare education and practice.