Father Muller College Leads the Way in Disaster Management with Trends 2024 Workshop

Mangaluru: Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, reaffirmed its commitment to community safety and disaster preparedness by hosting the inaugural ceremony of “Trends 2024,” a workshop focused on disaster management and emergency preparedness at the Muller Mini Hall, Convention Centre here, on April 6.

The workshop was graced by the esteemed presence of V R Hari Balaji, National Consultant in Disaster Management. His address emphasized the critical importance of such workshops in understanding and mitigating the impact of disasters. Balaji expressed his gratitude for being invited for the third consecutive year, highlighting the institution’s dedication to this vital cause.

Presiding over the event was Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, along with Dr Sweta D’Cunha Head of the Department, and Dr Hilda D’Souza Principal FMCOAHS. The ceremony began with a prayer song led by MHA students, setting a solemn tone for the day’s discussions.

Dr Sweta D’Cunha delivered a warm welcome speech, highlighting the importance of disaster preparedness in today’s uncertain times.

During his address, the Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho emphasized the significance of effective disaster management, stressing that disasters strike without warning, posing risks to life and property. He urged everyone to be proactive and prepared, not only to protect themselves but also to assist others in need. He emphasized the value of life and the need for a collective effort in disaster preparedness.

Dr Sonia D’Souza, Associate Professor, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and organizers for their contributions to making the workshop a success. The event was skillfully hosted by Meghashree, an MHA student, who ensured a smooth flow of proceedings.

The workshop also touched upon the importance of institutional readiness to handle emergencies and the significance of drills in preparing for accreditation by NABH. The event concluded with a call for a united effort in planning and preparedness, highlighting that with a well-thought-out strategy, we can mitigate risks and ensure the safety and well-being of all.

The event was attended by faculty, students, and esteemed guests.

Overall, the inaugural ceremony of “Trends 2024” was a testament to Father Muller College’s commitment to excellence in healthcare education and its proactive approach to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.