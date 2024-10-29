FMMC Hospital Introduces Two Cutting-Edge Machines, Elevating Rehabilitation and Patient Care

Mangalore: In a ground-breaking development for rehabilitation and patient care, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP) has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art Virtual Reality (VR) system at the Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, as part of its Pearl Jubilee celebrations. This milestone marks 30 years of commitment to excellence in physiotherapy education and services.

The inauguration ceremony began with a welcome address by the emcee of the event Mrs. Cyanna D’Souza, Assistant Professor, FMCOP where she welcomed esteemed guests, including Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director; Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of FMMC; Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Assistant Administrator of FMMCH; Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC; Dr. Venkatesha B.M, Vice Dean of FMMC; Prof. Cherishma DSilva, Principal of FMCOP; Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal of FMC (Speech And Hearing); Sr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal of Father Muller School of Nursing and Father Muller College of Nursing; Ms. Jyothi Pinto, Manager of the HR Department and other MC advisory committee members.

The event recognized and highlighted the recent collaboration with partners in Korea under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring innovative technology to the community. The newly installed VR system features two advanced software solutions from Inthetech. The EYAS Virtual Reality System will enhance the Physiotherapy Department, offering immersive experiences that significantly improve physical rehabilitation. Additionally, the EYAS Digital Cognitive Rehabilitation Solution will serve the Speech and Hearing and Psychiatry departments, providing targeted cognitive therapy tailored to diverse patient needs.

Rev. Fr Coelho blessed the new systems and cut the ribbon to mark the official inauguration. In his address, highlighted the ground-breaking initiative at Father Muller Charitable Institutions, noting that the new VR setup marks a significant advancement in therapeutic and rehabilitative care. At the inauguration, he proudly highlighted that we are one of just three institutions in the country to introduce this technology into healthcare, underscoring their commitment to leading advancements in medical technology.

After the inauguration, the postgraduate students of FMCOP delivered a beautiful prayer, which added a heartfelt dimension to the occasion. Subsequently, the Principles of FMCOP and FMC (Sp. and Hg) provided an explanation and demonstration of the new systems to the assembly. The event concluded with a heartfelt thank you note by the emcee, recognizing Mr. Choi, who traveled from Korea, Mr. Joshua from the IT department of FMCI, and the teaching and non-teaching staff of FMCOP, for their invaluable assistance with the installation. Their dedication and expertise were instrumental in bringing the VR setup to life, showcasing the spirit of collaboration that drives innovation at Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

The introduction of VR technology is expected to improve patient outcomes by providing engaging rehabilitation experiences and contributing to advancements in research. As FMCI continues its journey of excellence, this initiative reaffirms its dedication to providing comprehensive care through innovative solutions.



