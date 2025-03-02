FMMC Hosts CME Series on Premium IOLs and Beyond

Mangaluru: The Department of Ophthalmology at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), under the aegis of SKOS and ALCON, successfully hosted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) series titled “Premium IOLs & Beyond” at the Knowledge Centre Hall, FMMC. The half-day event, held from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM, brought together distinguished ophthalmologists and experts to discuss advancements in intraocular lenses (IOLs) and their impact on vision enhancement.

Inaugural Ceremony

The event commenced with a solemn prayer, followed by the welcome address delivered by Dr Sarita Lobo, Prof. & Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, FMMC. The dignitaries were then escorted to the dais by Dr May Dsouza, Associate Professor and Organizing Secretary. The esteemed panel included:

– Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI)

– Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean, Father Muller Medical College

– Dr. Krishna Prasad Kudlu, Director, Prasad Netralaya (Guest of Honour)

– Dr Ravindranath H.M., Chairperson and Speaker

– Dr Sarita Lobo, HOD, Ophthalmology

The dignitaries joined together for the traditional lighting of the lamp, with Dr Ravi Krishna and Dr Vijay Pai also participating. The keynote address was delivered by Rev. Fr Richard Coelho, who emphasized the importance of continued learning and innovation in ophthalmology. *Dr Krishna Prasad Kudlu then shared his insights on the evolving landscape of IOL technology. The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr May Dsouza.

Scientific Sessions

The CME series featured an array of insightful sessions led by eminent speakers:

1. *”Full Range of Excellent Vision with True Comfort at Intermediate” & “My Experience with Trifocals”* – Speaker: Dr Ravindranath H.M., a former Chairman of the Karnataka Ophthalmic Society (KOS) Scientific Committee and a renowned speaker.

2. *”What is Real EDoF? A Newer Generation Presbyopia-Controlling IOL” & “My Experience with Extended Vision IOL”* – Speaker: Dr Ravi Krishna Kanaradi, Consultant, Narayana Netralaya, Bengaluru.

3. *”My Preferred Choice of Toric IOL” – Speaker: Dr Vijay Pai, Professor, K.S. Hegde Medical College*

Panel Discussion & Conclusion

The event concluded with an interactive and engaging panel discussion featuring all esteemed speakers. The session allowed participants to discuss challenges, advancements, and real-world applications of premium IOLs in ophthalmic practice.

The emcees for the day, *Dr Madhurima A Nayak and Dr Akshata Charlotte,* both Assistant Professors in the department of Ophthalmology – FMMC, ensured the seamless flow of the event.

The CME series provided an excellent platform for knowledge exchange, reinforcing the commitment of Father Muller Medical College to advancing medical education and patient care in ophthalmology.