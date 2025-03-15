FMMC Hosts CME & Simulation Workshop on PCOS

Mangalore: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OBGY) at Father Muller Medical College, in collaboration with the Mangalore Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (MOGS) and the FOGSI Young Talent Promotion Committee, successfully organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) and simulation workshop titled “Unlocking the Mystery of PCOS: A Comprehensive CME & Simulation Workshop” at the Decennial Memorial Hall (Knowledge Centre). The event, accredited with two KMC CME credit points with Dr. Shakuntala as the KMC observer, brought together distinguished experts, Heads of various units under FMCI, faculty members, and students for an insightful discourse on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).



Inaugural Ceremony

The event commenced with a soulful prayer song by a female student team, followed by the lighting of the lamp.

Dr. Deepa Kanagal, Organizing Chairperson and Professor & HOD – Dept of OBGY, welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. Among the dignitaries on stage was Dr. Uday Kumar K, Medical Superintendent.

The chief guest, Dr. Rohan Palshetkar, Assistant Professor in the Department of OBGY at D Y Patil Hospital and Research Centre, who is a renowned obstetrician, infertility specialist, and gynaecologist from Navi Mumbai with nine years of experience, shared his sentiments upon returning to Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) after 25 years. He reflected on the evolution of PCOD and PCOS guidelines over time, emphasizing the importance of staying updated and continuously learning.

This was followed by the Presidential Address by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, who highlighted the inevitability of medical advancements and the necessity of proactive intervention to prevent PCOS from escalating into more severe health conditions.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Venita Fernandes, Organizing Secretary and Assistant Professor – Dept of OBGY.

Academic Sessions and Workshops

The CME featured an extensive line-up of academic discussions and hands-on workshops covering various facets of PCOS from 9:00 AM to 3:45 PM. The key topics included:

• Cracking the PCOS Code: Understanding the Basics

• PCOS and Fertility: Tips and Tricks to Optimize Results

• PCOS and Laparoscopy: Is There a Role?

Additionally, capsule sessions explored various interdisciplinary themes such as:

• The PCOS Plate: Nutrition, Diet, and Lifestyle

• The Skin Speaks: Listening to the Whispers of PCOS

• Metabolic Syndrome and Hormonal Imbalances in PCOS

A hands-on workshop provided attendees with practical experience on:

• Trans Vaginal Ultrasound (OPUS)

• Laparoscopy in Gynaecology with Pelvitrainer

These workshops were moderated by expert faculty and *sponsored by Simbionix and Johnson & Johnson.



Panel Discussions and Emerging Evidence

A panel discussion moderated by Dr. Rohan Palshetkar provided a platform for engaging deliberations among experts and attendees.

The post-lunch session continued with crucial topics such as:

• Balancing Body and Mind: Mental Health in PCOS

• PCOS and Cancer: The Unseen Link

• PCOS Beyond Menopause

The “Emerging Evidence” segment explored advanced research areas:

• Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH)

• Insulin Sensitizers

• The PCOS Paradox: Lean vs. Obese

• Inositols – Pros & Cons

Postgraduate Quiz and Conclusion

The academic proceedings culminated in an engaging postgraduate quiz, titled “Endocrine Eclipse”, held from 3:45 PM to 4:45 PM, focusing on gynaecological endocrinology.

The event concluded with a valedictory ceremony and a tea session for all participants, marking the end of an enlightening day dedicated to deepening the understanding of PCOS and enhancing clinical skills.

This CME & simulation workshop successfully provided a holistic learning experience for all attendees, reinforcing the commitment of Father Muller Medical College to advancing medical education and research in women’s health