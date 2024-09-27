FMMC Hosts ENT PG Clinics 2024

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College’s Department of ENT inaugurated the ENT PG Clinics 2024, a state-level Continuing Medical Education (CME) event, at 10:30 AM in the Conference Hall of the hospital building. The event brought together faculty, students, and esteemed dignitaries to exchange knowledge and sharpen skills in the field of ENT.

The program began with a warm welcome from Dr. Vinay V Rao Professor and Head of the Department of ENT, who also serves as the Organizing Chairman for the event. Dr. Rao provided an overview of the day’s activities and highlighted the importance of such gatherings in advancing medical education.

The dignitaries on the dais included Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr. Ajith B Menezes Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, and Dr. Antony Sylvan D’souza Dean of Father Muller Medical College.

The inaugural session witnessed the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing knowledge and learning. In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho emphasized the value of peer interaction in preparing for exams and tackling new medical cases. He expressed his admiration for the platform created to share knowledge and experiences, which ultimately benefits patient care. He also congratulated the organizers for their effort, linking the event to the ongoing celebrations of the Medical College’s 25-year Silver Jubilee, with a grand finale scheduled for November.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Savita Lasrado Associate Professor of ENT and Organizing Secretary of ENT PG Clinics 2024, acknowledging the contributions of all those involved in making the event a success.



