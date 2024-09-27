FMMC Hosts SGUP 2024 International Conference

Mangalore: The 4th Society of Genitourinary Pathologists (SGUP) International Conference was inaugurated today at the Decennial Memorial Hall, Knowledge Centre, Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore. The programme commenced at 11 AM, with Dr. Christina Goveas and Dr. Sueallen Dsouza served as the emcees for the event.

The Department of Pathology, Father Muller Medical College, played host to the prestigious conference, gathering esteemed experts from the field of pathology and urology. The inaugural ceremony began with a prayer, followed by a warm welcome from Dr. Umashankar T, Organizing Chairperson and Head of the Department of Pathology.

Dr. Nisha J Marla and Dr. Reshma Kini, the Organizing Secretaries, escorted the dignitaries to the dais, which included notable guests such as Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Chief Guest Dr. Manju Aron, Professor of Clinical Pathology and Urology at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, USA; Dr. Sandhya Sundaram, President of SGUP and Professor of Pathology at SRMC, Chennai; Dr. Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Jayaram Iyengar, Director of Neuberg And Reference Laboratories; Dr. Ramani Kumar, Consultant Pathologist at Dane Diagnostics, Kerala and the former HOD of Pathology – CMC Velllore; and the presence of Dr. Shubhankar Adhikari, KMC Observer and Associate Professor Dept. of Community Medicine at Yenepoya Medical College was acknowledged.

The traditional lamp lighting ceremony was performed, symbolizing the inauguration of the event. Dr. Nisha J Marla introduced the Chief Guest, Dr. Manju Aron, who delivered an inspiring keynote address emphasizing the importance of continuous learning, mentorship, and passing on expertise to future generations in the medical field.

Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho delivered the presidential address, reflecting on the rich history of Father Muller Charitable Institutions and highlighting the upcoming Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Medical College this November.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Reshma Kini, marking the beginning of a series of enlightening sessions to follow.