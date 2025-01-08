FMMC Inaugurates Postgraduate Courses for 2024-2025 Academic Year

Mangalore: The formal inauguration of the Postgraduate Courses of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) for the academic year 2024-2025 was held today at 8:30 AM in the Knowledge Centre Hall. The ceremony marked the beginning of an enriching academic journey for the new postgraduate students.

The event was presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). Joining him on the dais were Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes – Administrator of FMMC/ FMCOP/ FMCOAHS and Dr. Venkatesh B. M. – Vice Dean of FMMC.

The ceremony began with a prayer, setting a solemn and reflective tone for the proceedings. Dr. Venkatesh B. M. extended a warm welcome and introduced the attendees, acknowledging the significance of this milestone for the incoming batch of postgraduate students.

The inauguration was symbolized by the traditional lighting of the lamp, signifying the illumination of knowledge and learning.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho delivered the presidential address, warmly welcoming the students who have joined either by choice or circumstance. He emphasized the importance of sincerity, honesty, and commitment throughout their postgraduate journey. Highlighting the institution’s focus on clinical excellence and academic rigor, he mentioned the introduction of MD Emergency Medicine as a new course offering. He also shared the institution’s aspirations to transition to a deemed university, providing students with even greater opportunities for growth and learning. “May God bless the instrumental hands of healing that you have through Him,” he concluded, wishing the students a smooth and fulfilling journey.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the Institutional Anthem, leaving attendees inspired and eager to embark on their academic pursuits.

The emcee for the event was Ms. Joyce Dsouza – PG, Department of Paediatrics, who ensured the program proceeded seamlessly.

The inauguration underscored FMMC’s commitment to excellence in medical education and the holistic development of its students, preparing them to be compassionate healers and leaders in their respective fields.