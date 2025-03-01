FMMC MEDICON 2025: A Confluence of Knowledge and Expertise in Nephrology

Mangaluru: The Department of General Medicine, Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), in association with the Department of Nephrology, Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), hosted the prestigious FMMC MEDICON 2025 at the Decennial Memorial Hall, FMMC. The conference, themed “SAVE THE KIDNEYS” – PRACTICE CHANGING UPDATES AND RECENT ADVANCES IN NEPHROLOGY, underscored the imperative of staying abreast with evolving medical knowledge to enhance patient care.

The conference was formally inaugurated at 10:15 AM, with Dr. Shreya and Dr. Pooja serving as the emcees. In keeping with the institution’s ethos of academic excellence and medical beneficence, the event aimed to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and clinical practice.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Dr. Vinoi George David, an esteemed alumnus of FMMC, currently serving as Professor and Head of the Department of Nephrology, and Deputy Director for Development Office, Christian Medical College, Vellore. The Guest of Honour was Dr. Narasimha Hegde, Professor of Medicine at Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru, and Former Head of the Department of Medicine, FMMCH.

The dignitaries were escorted onto the dais by Dr. Roshan Maroli, Professor and Head, Department of Medicine, and Organizing Chairman, alongside Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, Assistant Professor and Organizing Secretary, and Dr. Manjunath J, Convenor, FMMC-MEDICON. The distinguished guests included:

1. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI)

2. Dr. Vinoi George David, Chief Guest

3. Dr. Narasimha Hegde, Guest of Honour

4. Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, FMMC / FMCOAHS / FMCOP

5. Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH

6. Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC

Following the solemn invocation through a prayer song, Dr. Roshan Maroli extended a warm welcome to the gathering. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries marked the formal commencement of the conference.

Delivering the introduction to the Chief Guest, Dr. Manjunath J, Professor and Head, Department of Nephrology, and Convener, FMMC-MEDICON, hailed Dr. David as “an exemplary human being, an epitome of humility, and a beacon of strength and support to numerous batches of undergraduates and postgraduates.”

Address by the Chief Guest:

Dr. Vinoi George David, in his keynote address, expressed his deep sense of humility and gratitude, reminiscing about the invaluable lessons imparted by his mentors. He underscored the significance of bridging the gap in renal services and delivered a succinct yet insightful discourse on the broad spectrum of kidney-related disorders.

Address by the Guest of Honour:

Dr. Narasimha Hegde reflected on the institution’s pioneering role, recalling how Father Muller Medical College was the second private institution in India to initiate postgraduate programmes before undergraduate courses. He reminisced about the evolution of Continuing Medical Education (CME) initiatives at FMMC, which transformed from mere aspirations to a reality with ten annual CME programs back in his days. He wittily likened himself (having been invited as guest of honour to the event) to a to a Rs. 500 note—discontinued but still highly valued in circulation. He emphasized that CME is not merely “come, meet, eat,” but rather an opportunity to “come, mix, enrich, and empower” by distilling complex concepts into practical wisdom.

Presidential Address:

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, in his presidential address, reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering commitment to nephrology and patient care. He highlighted the extensive nephrology services at FMMC, with 40 dialysis machines, including five at Thumbay, ensuring accessible and quality treatment. Emphasizing the hospital’s philanthropic mission, he shed light on ‘Donating Love’—an aid for the Dialysis Fund, which seeks to support economically underprivileged patients requiring dialysis. He expressed his admiration for Christian Medical College, Vellore, as a benchmark institution and articulated his aspiration to visit and learn from its excellence in healthcare.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, Organizing Secretary, acknowledging the tireless efforts of the organizing committee, faculty, and participants.

Scientific Programme:

The academic deliberations extended from 8 AM to 5 PM, featuring an array of enlightening sessions:

• Tropical Acute Kidney Injury

• Early CKD and Metabolic Bone Disease

• Rapidly Progressive Renal Failure – A Case-Based Approach

• Hyponatremia – The Right Way Forward

Post-lunch, an exhaustive workshop covered the fundamentals and interpretation of Arterial Blood Gases (ABGs), followed by an OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) tailored for both postgraduate and undergraduate students.

The resounding success of FMMC MEDICON 2025 reaffirmed Father Muller Medical College’s stature as a vanguard of medical education and research. The convergence of distinguished alumni, eminent faculty, and aspiring physicians ensured that the discourse on nephrology translated into meaningful advancements in patient care and clinical practice.