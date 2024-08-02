FMMCH and Health and Family Welfare Department Mangalore Launch Dengue Fever Prevention Campaign

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College Hospital, in association with the Health and Family Welfare Department Mangalore, launched a campaign titled “Dengue Fever Prevention – Our Responsibility” on August 2, 2024, at 10 AM at the MRD entrance of the hospital. The event emphasized the importance of community cooperation in preventing dengue fever, with activities scheduled every Friday.

The event, emceed by Dr Shivshankar, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, featured esteemed guests on the dais, including Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI; Chief Guest Dr Sudarshan, District Leprosy Officer, and Incharge District Vector Borne Disease Control Program Officer; Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator FMMCH; Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC; Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean FMMC; and Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent FMMCH. Special guests included Dr. Sujay Bhandary, Taluka Health Officer; Dr Manjula, District Entomologist; and other district government health officials and staff from the vector-borne disease control program.

Chief Guest Dr Sudarshan raised awareness on dengue prevention, stressing that “Friday is Dry Day,” where the community should ensure no stagnant water is present to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. He commended the institution for its proactive approach and initiative in organizing awareness programs.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho highlighted the longstanding collaboration between FMCI and the Health and Family Welfare Department, noting their extensive work in various health fields, including leprosy and vector-borne diseases. He reiterated the importance of community involvement in dengue prevention and echoed the Chief Guest’s emphasis on the “Dry Friday” initiative.

Following the program, Dr Manjula, along with other health officials, provided a detailed explanation of preventing dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Attendees, including students and the general public, benefited from the informative talks and live demonstrations, which included identifying mosquito larvae and inspecting the campus for stagnant water sources.

The event successfully launched the weekly dengue prevention campaign, reinforcing the message that community cooperation is crucial in combating dengue fever.



