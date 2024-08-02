Renowned Pediatrician joins medical team of Manipal Hospital, Gurugram to strengthen childcare

Gurugram: Gurugram-based Manipal Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Vidit Kaushal, a highly skilled and experienced anesthesiologist, to its team of medical experts. Dr. Kaushal’s expertise lies in managing critically ill patients for surgery, including extensive experience in robotics and renal transplant anesthesia, which further strengthens the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive healthcare services.

Dr Vidit Kaushal is a highly celebrated anesthesiologist with extensive experience in both public and private healthcare settings. He conducts thorough pre-operative assessments to understand patient needs and potential risks, administers anesthesia meticulously, and provides comprehensive post-operative pain management plans. He has performed 100+ renal transplants and 100+ robotic surgeries to date, is proficient in leveraging advanced technologies to enhance surgical precision and patient safety, and remains committed to upholding the highest clinical standards. His vast experience, combined with his dedication to providing high-quality anesthesia care, makes him an invaluable asset to the surgical team at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.

Navin Pascal, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram said, “Dr Vidit Kaushal comes with a specialised skill set in handling complex procedures, which directly contributes to our mission of providing world-class healthcare to every patient. His patient-centric approach aligns perfectly with our core values, ensuring the highest quality care and an exceptional patient experience.”



