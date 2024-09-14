FMMCH Inaugurates Two State-of-the-Art Operation Theatres

Mangalore: In a remarkable advancement for healthcare services, Father Muller Medical College and Hospital inaugurated two new state-of-the-art Operation Theatres (OT) in the Father Muller Operation Theatre Complex located in the -2 basement of the General Ward on the 14th of September, 2024, at 8:30 AM. The ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, and attended by members of the management committee, including Dr. Clement R. S. D’Souza, HOD of General Surgery; Dr. Kishan Shetty, HOD of Anesthesiology; Dr. Mrinal Shetty, HOD of Orthopedics; and Dr. Geover Lobo, HOD of Neurosurgery, who collectively cut the ribbon to mark the official opening.

Rev. Fr Coelho blessed the new theatres and opened them with a prayer. In his address, Rev. Fr Coelho highlighted the significance of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Cross, linking the day’s spiritual importance to the unveiling of the new OTs. He expressed gratitude to all involved in bringing the theatres to life, noting that the new facilities are designed for collaborative use across departments and acknowledged the important role of not only surgeons but also nurses, technicians, and housekeeping staff in ensuring the success of operations. He praised Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of FMMC, for overseeing the construction and management of the project. “Just as Jesus came for the betterment of humanity, these OTs are given for the betterment of the people,” Fr. Coelho remarked, further quizzing the audience on the number of OTs in the hospital, revealing that there are now 18 in total.

Administrator Fr Ajith B. Menezes also expressed his gratitude to key contributors, including Dr. Shodhan M. of Pharma Tech Industries for the steel-enclosed OT design, Mr. Ganesh Baliga of Good Hope Healthcare for the gas pipelines (Oxygen and Pure Air), Mr. Sandeep of Shrinidhi Enterprises for the installation of Bluestar ACs, Mr. Maxim Crasta of Meleena Enterprises for electrical connections, Mr. Noel Veigas of Ashadeep Constructions for the demolition and construction work, and Mr. Joy Varghese of Bright Aluminium for fabrications.

The newly inaugurated theatres are equipped with advanced features, including laminar airflows, video-compatible OT lights, adjustable hanging consoles for energy sources and anesthesia equipment, and multi-functional operating tables suitable for general, orthopedic, and neurological surgeries. These enhancements further elevate FMCI’s surgical capabilities, making it a proud moment for all surgeons, as acknowledged in the vote of thanks by Dr. Suyog Shetty, Unit Head of Urology.

The event was smoothly emceed by Dr. Vidyashree, Senior Resident of Anesthesiology, as the institution celebrated yet another milestone in its commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare.