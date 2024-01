FMMCH to hold Leprosy Detection Camp from 30 January to 13 February

In view of World Leprosy Day observation the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Father Muller Medical College Hospital has arranged a fortnight leprosy detection camp from 30 January to 13 February 2024. Screening for leprosy will be done during this period. We request the public to avail the benefits of this camp.