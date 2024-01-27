Benefit from Ancient Indian medical systems: U.T Khader at Sahyadri

Mangaluru: Honorable Speaker of Legislative Assembly, U T Khader attended the felicitation program organized by the Bhandary Foundation on 24th Jan 2024 at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management. On the occasion he felicitated Sri. Anthony Gurukkal and Sri. Vijesh Gurukkal practitioners of the Kalari Payattu and Marma Chikitsa, Sri. Ravi, therapist from Bangalore and Dr Supreeth J. Lobo, Ayurvedic practitioner at Beli Arogadhama.

The Speaker addressing the staff of the college said that when we failed to give attention to our health problem in time then we may end up disturbing our routine life. Self-care should be the priority in busy schedule life. Right attitude and understanding the nutritional aspects from childhood is important. Speaker said by utilising the ancient indigenous medical systems for common ailments we can regain health in less cost. He advised to make the best use of medical facilities offered under various government programs.

Sri. Manjunath Bhandary, MLC & Chairman – Bhandary foundation in his keynote address threw light on the importance of using Indian holistic medicine. Quoting his personal example of how he recovered from nerve pain after administering traditional method of treatment he said, even a condition which may demand surgery can be reversed in some situations if the treatment is followed dedicatedly.

On behalf of the Foundation, Manjunath Bhandary donated Rs 5 lakhs to Anthony Gurukkal for the development of Kalari Payattu Gurukula he runs. Anthony Gurukkal and Vijesh Gurukkal demonstrated a few moves of Kalalri Payattu marshal art. Dr Supreeth Lobo addressed the staff members gathered on ‘Holistic lifestyle’.

Sri.Hareesh Kumar, District Congress President and MLC and College Principal Dr S.S.Injaganeri were on the stage. Dr Shainy Lobo were present among the audience. Prof. Akshaya Kumari compered.