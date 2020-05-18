Spread the love



















FORDA urges Health Minister to amend quarantine guidelines for docs



New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA) on Monda wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding quarantine guidelines for doctors and other healthcare workers on COVID duty in hospitals, issued by the Health Ministry (MoHFW).

The association has urged the Health Minister for amendment in the guidelines and arrangement of adequate testing for the doctors on COVID duty.

The letter said, “we appreciate the efforts of Health Ministry in managing these extraordinary circumstances…we are writing this letter regarding latest MoHFW guideline for quarantine of health care workers dated May 15, quarantine has been advised only in case of high risk exposure or if HCW reports symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.”

Speaking to IANS Dr Shivaji Dev Barman, President of FORDA said “Risk of exposure among health care workers is high. Since the virus has an incubation period of 14 days and there are many asymptomatic patients who are testing positive, quarantine along with adequate testing is essential for doctors following COVID duty. The virus has high infectivity and an infected doctor might put his or her close contacts like family members and colleagues at risk.”

