‘Singham’ of Karnataka Police eyes Tamil Nadu polls for political debut

Bengaluru: Former IPS officer K Annamalai, popularly known as ‘Singham’ of Karnataka Police, is preparing the ground to contest in next year’s Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On Sunday, during a Facebook live, Annamalai spelled out his political ambitions saying he wants to bring a change in the system.

“I am planning to enter Tamil Nadu politics and will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu which is scheduled in April-May next year. By entering politics I want to bring change in the system,” he said.

Annamalai, who is from Karur in Tamil Nadu, said that he has already started to work with people through his NGO ‘We the Leader Foundation’ in various parts of the state. “I have started working for the people in my native and various places in Tamil Nadu. I am also doing agriculture in my native and spending time with my family,”he stated.

Annamalai also spoke about his upcoming book. “In another two months the book will be published and I have utilised this COVID 19 lockdown period to complete to write the book,” he added.

In May 2019, Annamalai resigned from his post as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South).

In a letter addressed to his friends and well-wishers, the 2011-batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer had said that the decision (to resign) was well-thought-out for over six months’ time. “Last year, my visit to Kailash Mansarovar was an eye-opener as it helped me see my priorities in life better. Madhukar Shetty sir’s death in a way made me re-examine my own life,” he wrote

Madhukar Shetty, a Karnataka cadre IPS officer, passed away in December 2018 in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment for swine flu.

Annamalai began his career as ASP of Karkala sub-division in 2013, before becoming SP of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts. He was known as an upright and strict officer. When he was later transferred from Udupi, people of the district protested against the decision.

