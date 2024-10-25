Foreign Secretary briefs Parliament committee on Israel-Palestine conflict

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday briefed the Parliament’s Standing Committee on External Affairs on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, explaining India’s consistent and longstanding stance on the issue, sources revealed.

“In the meeting, the Foreign Secretary gave a presentation on the Israel-Palestine conflict and India’s role. The Foreign Secretary said that India has old relations with Israel and Palestine and remains concerned about the humanitarian problem that has arisen,” a source detailed.

India has for long supported a negotiated two-State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel.

“An MP asked the question that, on one hand, we are giving humanitarian aid to Palestine, then why is it that India is seen standing in favour of Israel, to which the Foreign Secretary said that this is not so, Palestine has a different identity in India’s eyes,” the source revealed.

India has also strongly and unequivocally condemned the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, last year, calling for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law.

At the same time, New Delhi has raised its concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and has repeatedly emphasised restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy.

Earlier this week, India dispatched humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The first tranche of assistance consisted of 30 tonnes of medicine and food items. It also had a wide range of essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits.

India’s support for the Palestinian cause is an integral part of the nation’s foreign policy.

In 1974, India became the first non-Arab state to recognise Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

In 1988, India became one of the first countries to recognise the Palestinian State. In 1996, India opened its Representative Office in Gaza, which was later shifted to Ramallah in 2003.

During the meeting, some opposition MPs also raised the issue of sourness in India’s relations with Canada in recent times and also on the border dispute with China.

On China, the Foreign Secretary said that efforts are being made to restore the situation which existed before 2020. He also told the members that a separate reply will be sent to them on the issue.

Currently, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor heads the Standing Committee on External Affairs.