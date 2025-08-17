Forest fire in Turkey prompts evacuation of several villages

Istanbul: A forest fire that erupted in Turkey’s northwestern province of Canakkale has forced the evacuation of five villages, authorities said.

Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman said on social media platform X that 11 planes and 10 helicopters, along with ground crews, have been deployed to battle the blaze.

The villages were evacuated as a precaution, as the fire spread rapidly due to strong winds, Toraman said.

According to weather reports, winds in the region are blowing at around 50 km per hour.

Meanwhile, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on X that efforts are continuing “with full force and without interruption” to bring the blaze under control as soon as possible.

Canakkale, along with the northwestern provinces of Kocaeli and Bursa, has battled forest fires in the past month, driven by extreme heat, low humidity, and strong winds.

Yumakli said a wildfire that erupted on Friday in Kocaeli was brought under control as of Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally, a forest fire erupted on Friday in Turkey’s northwestern province of Kocaeli, forcing the evacuation of a village as flames neared homes.

The blaze broke out around noon in the Karamursel district and spread rapidly due to strong winds, the Kocaeli Governor’s Office said on social media. Residents of Akcat village were being evacuated.

Many homes were destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, the Demiroren News Agency reported, sharing images of charred buildings.

Firefighting efforts were underway from the air and on the ground, involving six planes, 10 helicopters, 75 vehicles, and 200 personnel, the governor’s office said.

Winds in the area were forecast to reach 60 to 80 kilometres per hour until Saturday evening, the statement added, warning residents to take extra precautions.

Kocaeli, along with the northwestern provinces of Canakkale and Bursa, has battled forest fires in the past month, driven by extreme heat, low humidity, and strong winds.